India's Hospitality Sector Booming: Record Growth in RevPAR

India's hospitality industry showcased a remarkable 12.9% year-on-year growth in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) during the second quarter of 2025, according to a report released by JLL's Hotel Momentum India.

Bengaluru emerged as the market leader with a RevPAR growth of 29.4%, driven by strategic rate optimization and dual-engine growth, which included consistent improvements in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy levels throughout the year. Similarly, Hyderabad capitalized on its superior pricing power through an 18.6% ADR growth, leveraging increased corporate movement and investment activities.

Other key cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai also delivered strong performances, reaping the benefits of summer travel demand, government activities, and ongoing corporate engagement. The report further highlighted significant development momentum with 106 new hotel signings, underscoring strong investor confidence. Industry experts credit stable occupancy levels and ADR growth as key drivers behind this sector's robust expansion.

