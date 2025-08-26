Make in India: Revving Up Electric Dreams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the 'Make in India' initiative, fostering a favorable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers, particularly in the electric vehicle sector. With significant investment from Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, India aims to become a major hub for electric vehicle production.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for 'Make in India' and swadeshi initiatives, emphasizing domestic production, regardless of the source of investment. He spoke on the eve of the US President's tariff imposition, underscoring job creation in India.
Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation pledged over Rs 70,000 crore in investments, boosting India's manufacturing landscape. The brand's first electric vehicle, the e VITARA, will be exported globally from its Gujarat facility, positioning India as a key player in the electric vehicle market.
Highlighting the favorable environment created by 'Make in India', Modi declared that India and Japan are partners, driving a joint venture towards innovation and production. The launch of local lithium-ion battery production was also celebrated as a step towards self-reliance.
