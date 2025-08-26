Left Menu

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Realty firm Sattva Group has partnered with startup Aurm to offer bank-grade vault infrastructure in luxury housing projects, ensuring safety and insurance for homeowners. The collaboration aims for top-notch security, integrating personal lockers meeting global standards, while Sattva's REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, sees trading success post-IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:13 IST
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Sattva Group has made waves by partnering with innovative startup Aurm to introduce advanced vault infrastructure in its luxury housing projects. The collaboration promises to integrate bank-grade, 24x7 accessible personal lockers directly into residential settings, providing homeowners with unprecedented security and convenience.

Compliant with both BIS and global safety standards, these vaults will offer comprehensive insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore per locker, ensuring peace of mind for residents. Since its inception in 2023, Aurm has already distributed over 5,000 lockers across multiple communities in key Indian cities.

Meanwhile, Sattva Group, which boasts a substantial real estate portfolio, has launched a Rs 4,800 crore IPO for its joint Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with Blackstone, named Knowledge Realty Trust. The successful listing marks a significant milestone in their expansive business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's ...

 India
2
Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by contin...

 India
3
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountabi...

 Global
4
'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verdict

'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verd...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025