Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Realty giant Sattva Group has made waves by partnering with innovative startup Aurm to introduce advanced vault infrastructure in its luxury housing projects. The collaboration promises to integrate bank-grade, 24x7 accessible personal lockers directly into residential settings, providing homeowners with unprecedented security and convenience.

Compliant with both BIS and global safety standards, these vaults will offer comprehensive insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore per locker, ensuring peace of mind for residents. Since its inception in 2023, Aurm has already distributed over 5,000 lockers across multiple communities in key Indian cities.

Meanwhile, Sattva Group, which boasts a substantial real estate portfolio, has launched a Rs 4,800 crore IPO for its joint Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with Blackstone, named Knowledge Realty Trust. The successful listing marks a significant milestone in their expansive business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)