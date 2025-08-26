Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure
Realty firm Sattva Group has partnered with startup Aurm to offer bank-grade vault infrastructure in luxury housing projects, ensuring safety and insurance for homeowners. The collaboration aims for top-notch security, integrating personal lockers meeting global standards, while Sattva's REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, sees trading success post-IPO.
- Country:
- India
Realty giant Sattva Group has made waves by partnering with innovative startup Aurm to introduce advanced vault infrastructure in its luxury housing projects. The collaboration promises to integrate bank-grade, 24x7 accessible personal lockers directly into residential settings, providing homeowners with unprecedented security and convenience.
Compliant with both BIS and global safety standards, these vaults will offer comprehensive insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore per locker, ensuring peace of mind for residents. Since its inception in 2023, Aurm has already distributed over 5,000 lockers across multiple communities in key Indian cities.
Meanwhile, Sattva Group, which boasts a substantial real estate portfolio, has launched a Rs 4,800 crore IPO for its joint Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with Blackstone, named Knowledge Realty Trust. The successful listing marks a significant milestone in their expansive business endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava from Aug 27 to Sep 6
NCC conducts flag football match for first time in Bengaluru
India Hosts 3GPP RAN Meetings in Bengaluru, Marks Milestone in 6G Journey
Sugs Lloyd Ltd Launches IPO with Price Band of Rs 117-123 Per Share
Ardee Engineering Gains Sebi Green Light for Rs 580 Crore IPO