Uttarakhand Leads: Swadeshi Drive Champions Self-Reliance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a public awareness event in Dehradun, urging citizens to prefer indigenous products. The campaign, aligning with PM Modi’s self-reliance vision, emphasized economic and national growth through Swadeshi adoption, strengthening local industries and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited public awareness drive, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called for the widespread adoption of indigenous products in Paltan Bazaar, Dehradun. The event, 'Swadeshi Adoption, Nation Advancement', rallied local traders, voluntary organizations, and citizens to embrace Swadeshi products as a national commitment.

Dhami highlighted that prioritizing Indian-made goods advances Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for a self-reliant India and 'Vocal for Local'. He emphasized that endorsing Swadeshi strengthens the nation's economy and empowers local craftsmen and small entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also stressed retaining economic resources within India to fortify the nation's global standing. He personally visited shops, bolstering the initiative by plastering stickers with the slogan 'Adopt Swadeshi, Make the Nation Strong'. The campaign witnessed robust support, with attendees pledging allegiance to a self-reliant drive.

