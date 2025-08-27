Deluge Disrupts Northern Railways: Severe Weather Forces Train Cancellations
Heavy rains in the Jammu region have led to the cancellation of 22 trains at or departing from Jammu and Katra railway stations. The weather has caused floods and landslides, impacting infrastructure and prompting mass evacuations. Train services from Pathankot to Himachal Pradesh are suspended due to flash floods.
27-08-2025
Severe weather conditions have led Northern Railways to cancel 22 trains on Wednesday in the Jammu and Katra regions, a move confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
The area is grappling with unprecedented rainfall, resulting in significant infrastructure damage and forcing the suspension of various rail services.
With over 250 mm of rain recorded in Jammu city alone, the deluge has triggered landslides and floods, necessitating urgent transport adjustments and mass evacuations.
