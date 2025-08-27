Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

Boeing Defense remains at an impasse with the machinists' union, pausing talks during a strike that began on August 4. The company's negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) will not resume until after Labor Day, union officials confirmed.

As the strike stretches on, 3,200 IAM District 837 members protesting contract terms have halted work at Boeing Defense's St. Louis facilities. These workers are crucial in assembling fighter jets and other critical components. Despite the disruption, Boeing Defense says it maintains production with non-union personnel, while expressing no urgency to renegotiate the contract terms.

IAM leaders and the congressional Labor Caucus pressed Boeing to return to negotiations, calling the strikers the backbone of the company. Meanwhile, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg argues that the company can weather the impact, referencing strategies from past strikes to mitigate disruptions.