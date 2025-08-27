Left Menu

Bulkcorp's Solar Power Triumph: Project Urja Lights Up Gujarat

Bulkcorp International Limited celebrates the successful commissioning of Project Urja, a solar power initiative in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The project reflects the company's dedication to sustainability, utilizing IPO funds to establish a 464 KW solar plant, promoting renewable energy and global competitiveness.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:40 IST
Bulkcorp International Limited Commissions Solar Power Plant as Part of Sustainability Initiative. Image Credit: ANI
Bulkcorp International Limited, trading on NSE under the symbol BULKCORP, has made strides in renewable energy by commissioning Project Urja, a solar initiative in Banaskantha, Gujarat. This achievement highlights the company's strong commitment to sustainable practices.

The new solar plant, located at New Survey No. 361 in Moje Jasanvada, has a capacity of 464 KW and is slated for in-house energy consumption. It promises a reduction in dependency on traditional energy sources like coal, oil, and hydroelectric power, boasting a 25-year lifespan. The investment of ₹218 lakh is drawn from IPO proceeds.

Project Urja represents a significant step forward in the company's sustainability efforts, aimed at reducing energy costs and enhancing international competitive positioning. Bulkcorp aims to expand its market reach across Europe's, North America's, Latin America's, and the Middle Eastern markets, bolstered by this move towards clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

