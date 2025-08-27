Martin Charitable Trust and Rotary International Unite for Green Initiative

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27: In a pivotal move for environmental sustainability, the Martin Charitable Trust has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary International. This collaboration was formalized at the LEAD 25 - Rotary India Leadership Conclave, held at the New Chennai Trade Centre under the astute leadership of Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director of Martin Group of Companies.

The MoU, signed by Rotary International Director Rtn. AKS Er. Muruganandam M and Mr. Jose Charles Martin, was witnessed by Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education. This agreement marks a concerted effort to expand the Miyawaki Forest Initiative across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, aiming to bolster community well-being and ecological sustainability.

Following Martin Group's successful implementation of a Miyawaki forest in Mettupalayam, the new initiative is set to replicate this model of corporate social responsibility. The event highlighted the strategic involvement of prominent Rotary figures, including Francesco Arezzo, future President of Rotary International, and recognized Mr. Martin's contributions by inducting him as an Honorary Rotarian. The conclave underscored the importance of partnerships in advancing regional sustainability goals.

