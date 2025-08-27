Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Rassense Private Limited has appointed Ms. Swarna Rajamani as Chief Business Officer. She will drive growth strategies and lead initiatives focused on people and technology. Swarna, who was key in reconstituting the company, is one of its youngest board members, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

Updated: 27-08-2025 11:08 IST
In a landmark appointment, Rassense Private Limited has named Ms. Swarna Rajamani as its Chief Business Officer. Rajamani's appointment signals a strategic move to bolster the company's growth through focused initiatives on people and technology. This appointment further strengthens her role as a pivotal leader within the organization.

Rajamani, who continues as a board member, is a trailblazer, being one of the youngest and first female board members in a professionally managed contract food services company in India. Her prior contributions, including the strategic reconstitution of the company and facilitating the first AIF investment, underscore her exceptional leadership abilities.

Under her leadership, Rassense aims to enhance its service delivery across industrial hubs, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. With over 4,000 employees, the company is committed to scalable technology, institutional governance, and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark in India's contract food services industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

