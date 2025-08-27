Vizhinjam Port: Breaking Records and Redefining India's Maritime Landscape

In just nine months of commercial operations, Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport has reached a milestone by handling over 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing its initial targets.

The Kerala-based port, managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), celebrated this achievement with state officials, marking a new era for India's maritime industry. This swift success underlines the strategic and economic significance of Vizhinjam on the global trade map.

The port's capacity to accommodate the world's largest vessels and its eco-friendly infrastructure are pivotal. With enhanced connectivity and upcoming EXIM operations, Vizhinjam aims to strengthen India's logistics sector while promoting sustainability in maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)