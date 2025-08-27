Left Menu

Metro Milestone: Thane Set for December Launch Amidst Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the Thane Metro project will commence by December, dismissing claims of it being an 'election carrot' before civic polls. The Metro is part of the Metro 4 corridor and reflects Shiv Sena's year-round commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the long-anticipated Metro services in Thane will be operational by December, denying assertions that it serves as an 'election carrot' ahead of upcoming civic polls.

Shinde emphasized that his party, Shiv Sena, operates beyond the election cycle and highlighted the sustained efforts that have led to the Metro project's progress. The initiative is part of the wider Metro 4 corridor, connecting Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Kasarvadavali.

Addressing the press, Shinde also showcased other public service initiatives by Shiv Sena, such as free bus services for devotees and a commitment to reducing farmer suicides, reinforcing the party's dedication to year-round public welfare.

