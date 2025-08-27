IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines is expanding its operations with the introduction of a second daily non-stop flight connecting Delhi and Itanagar, starting September 17, 2025. The new addition is aimed at meeting the increasing demand for travel between the two destinations.

The new service, Flight 6E 765, will depart Delhi at 9.40 am, arriving in Itanagar by 12.20 pm. The return flight, 6E 766, will leave Itanagar at 12.50 pm, reaching Delhi by 3.45 pm, according to the airline's schedule.

The initiative has been welcomed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who emphasized the benefits for tourism, trade, and connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing the state closer to the national mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)