Left Menu

Punjab National Bank Launches Startup-Centric Branch in Delhi

Punjab National Bank has launched its first startup-centric branch in New Delhi to support entrepreneurship under the Startup India initiative. The branch will provide comprehensive banking solutions for startups, facilitated by a signed MoU with STPI to offer financial support and connect startups with banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:05 IST
Punjab National Bank Launches Startup-Centric Branch in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the startup ecosystem, Punjab National Bank (PNB) inaugurated its first branch dedicated to startups in New Delhi on Wednesday. This initiative is part of the broader Startup India campaign, aiming to nurture entrepreneurship with a suite of banking services tailored specifically for startups.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Arvind Kumar, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and PNB's MD & CEO, Ashok Chandra. During the event, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PNB and STPI, aimed at extending financial backing to eligible startups.

PNB General Manager Sudhir Dalal and STPI Director Subodh Sachan formalized the partnership, which seeks to enhance the startup ecosystem by bridging startups with financial institutions, offering them access to PNB's specialized schemes and financial products. Chandra highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting entrepreneurial endeavors by providing a one-stop banking solution for emerging businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

 India
3
India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

 India
4
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025