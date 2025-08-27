Papa Buka: A Historic Milestone for PNG at the Oscars

Papa Buka, the groundbreaking film co-produced by Papua New Guinea and India, has captured a historic moment as PNG's first official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

This milestone film is spearheaded by Akshay Kumar Parija, a two-time National Award-winning director from Odisha, alongside the Government of PNG. Dr. Bijukumar Damodaran, a three-time National Award-winning director known for his socially aware narratives, brings to life the lesser-known stories of Indian soldiers who fought in PNG during World War II. The film commemorates PNG's 50th year of independence, drawing inspiration from pivotal historical events such as visits to the Bomana War Cemetery by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Blending historical depth with emotional storytelling, the movie evokes parallels with Odisha's Paika Bidroh of 1817, weaving elements of sacrifice and cultural pride. With a renowned cast including Ritabhari Chakraborty and Prakash Bare, and music by Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej, Papa Buka is a testament to Parija's vision of merging Odisha's cinematic roots with a global narrative. The film is co-produced by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, actor-producer Prakash Bare, and PNG's NAFA Productions, led by Noelene Taula Wunum, positioning it alongside India's celebrated international films such as Lagaan and The Elephant Whisperers.