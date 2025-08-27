RV Lifesciences Breaks Guinness Record with CELIN's Health Initiative

RV Lifesciences Limited, based in Mumbai, has proudly clinched a Guinness World Record with its innovative display using CELIN strips, forming the World's Largest Strip Pack Sentence focused on health and immunity. The sentence, 'Celin Celebrates Every Indian's Journey towards Wellness and Strong Immunity,' underscores the brand's commitment to health.

The CELIN initiative demonstrates how the brand transcends its role as a mere product, becoming a symbol of India's collective health and wellness ambition. RV Lifesciences aims to inspire a movement for wellness, illustrating its dedication to prevention and strength, driven by every Indian's health needs.

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, RV Group's Chairman, described the record as not just a milestone for CELIN but also as a manifestation of India's trust in preventive health. Celebrating the brand's focus on strength, wellness, and care, this record emphasizes CELIN's national message of hope and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)