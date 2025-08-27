Left Menu

RV Lifesciences Breaks Guinness Record with CELIN's Health Initiative

RV Lifesciences Limited has achieved a Guinness World Record by crafting the world's largest strip pack sentence on health and immunity using CELIN strips. This achievement highlights their commitment to wellness and preventive healthcare for every Indian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST
RV Lifesciences Breaks Guinness Record with CELIN's Health Initiative
RV Life Sciences Creates History with Celin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RV Lifesciences Limited, based in Mumbai, has proudly clinched a Guinness World Record with its innovative display using CELIN strips, forming the World's Largest Strip Pack Sentence focused on health and immunity. The sentence, 'Celin Celebrates Every Indian's Journey towards Wellness and Strong Immunity,' underscores the brand's commitment to health.

The CELIN initiative demonstrates how the brand transcends its role as a mere product, becoming a symbol of India's collective health and wellness ambition. RV Lifesciences aims to inspire a movement for wellness, illustrating its dedication to prevention and strength, driven by every Indian's health needs.

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, RV Group's Chairman, described the record as not just a milestone for CELIN but also as a manifestation of India's trust in preventive health. Celebrating the brand's focus on strength, wellness, and care, this record emphasizes CELIN's national message of hope and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025