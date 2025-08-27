Left Menu

Industrial Surge: Employment and Investment Up in 2023-24

The Annual Survey of Industries 2023-24 reveals a 5.92% employment increase to 1.95 crore. Invested capital rose to Rs 68,01,329 crore. Gross Value Added surged by 11.9% to Rs 24,58,336 crore, with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka leading in employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:38 IST
Industrial Surge: Employment and Investment Up in 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, the Annual Survey of Industries 2023-24 reports a 5.92% rise in employment within the sector, reaching 1.95 crore from 1.84 crore the previous year. The MoSPI released the survey's outcome, showcasing the period from April 2023 to March 2024.

The survey highlights an increase in invested capital to Rs 68,01,329 crore from Rs 61,39,212 crore in the prior fiscal year. Similarly, the Gross Value Added in industrial output witnessed an 11.9% growth, peaking at Rs 24,58,336 crore—up from Rs 21,97,056 crore the previous year.

Key industrial contributors such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka paved the way in employment generation. The survey sheds light on the dynamics of industrial growth, providing crucial data for National Accounts Statistics and future planning.

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025