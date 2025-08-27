Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks
A 55-year-old woman attempted to end her life by jumping in front of a train at Seelampur Metro. Police and security sprang into action, saving her just in time. She was unconscious and taken to the hospital. Her identity remains unknown as she had no identification.
A dramatic rescue unfolded at Seelampur Metro station when a 55-year-old woman attempted suicide by leaping in front of a moving train on Wednesday afternoon, according to police reports.
The incident happened at around 1:25 PM as the woman was heading towards Rithala. Quick-thinking security personnel immediately intervened, pulling her to safety from underneath the train while she was unconscious.
Subsequently, the Delhi Metro control room dispatched an ambulance and informed the Delhi Metro Rail Police at Shastri Park. The unidentified woman is currently receiving medical treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, and efforts are ongoing to establish her identity.
