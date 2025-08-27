Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Oil Tanker Fire Claims Life In Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, saw an oil tanker catch fire near a roadside eatery, resulting in the death of Pankaj Patle and injuring his brother and the tanker driver. Authorities are investigating the cause, with speculations about fuel pilferage. Traffic was disrupted for three hours.

Updated: 27-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:16 IST
Tragic Blaze: Oil Tanker Fire Claims Life In Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, where an oil tanker parked near a 'dhaba' erupted into flames, resulting in one fatality and leaving two others injured. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Patle, while his brother Rahul and tanker driver Arvind Parihar sustained burn injuries.

The fire broke out on the night of August 26-27 along the Seoni-Balaghat road, 40 kilometers from the district headquarters. Barghat SDOP Lalit Gathre reported that emergency services managed to control the flames, but not before the death of Pankaj Patle within the eatery premises.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, with police considering the possibility of attempted fuel pilferage. The incident disrupted traffic on the Seoni-Balaghat state highway for approximately three hours before normal flow was restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

