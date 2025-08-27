Delhi Gears Up for Electric Interstate Bus Service Launch

The Delhi government's interstate bus service is gearing up for launch, with plans to deploy three to four electric buses in nearby locations within a month, according to officials. This is part of the Delhi Transport Corporation's initiative to modernize inter-state transport.

Approved earlier this year, the DTC aims to introduce a fleet of 100 electric buses across 17 designated routes. The rollout commences with a maiden trip from New Delhi to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in transport sustainability.

DTC officials noted modifications to the initial plan, citing the lack of charging infrastructure as a challenge for operating electric buses on longer routes. Consequently, a wet lease model for BS-VI compliant buses has been proposed, where a concessionaire will manage operations. This model will include a revenue-sharing agreement to be finalized soon.