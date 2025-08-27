Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Electric Interstate Bus Service Launch

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to introduce electric interstate bus services within a month, starting with three to four buses on short routes. The plan includes deploying 100 more buses on 17 routes. Buses will operate on a wet lease model with a concessionaire for long routes.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:38 IST
The Delhi government's interstate bus service is gearing up for launch, with plans to deploy three to four electric buses in nearby locations within a month, according to officials. This is part of the Delhi Transport Corporation's initiative to modernize inter-state transport.

Approved earlier this year, the DTC aims to introduce a fleet of 100 electric buses across 17 designated routes. The rollout commences with a maiden trip from New Delhi to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in transport sustainability.

DTC officials noted modifications to the initial plan, citing the lack of charging infrastructure as a challenge for operating electric buses on longer routes. Consequently, a wet lease model for BS-VI compliant buses has been proposed, where a concessionaire will manage operations. This model will include a revenue-sharing agreement to be finalized soon.

