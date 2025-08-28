Left Menu

Volatile Asian Markets Mirror Global Economic Tensions Amid Tech and Trade Uncertainties

Asian markets showed mixed performances amid a backdrop of global economic tensions and technology sector uncertainties. As Nvidia's earnings report loomed, stock indexes fluctuated, particularly in China and Japan. Meanwhile, declining oil prices and US tariff policies added layers of complexity to market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:32 IST
Volatile Asian Markets Mirror Global Economic Tensions Amid Tech and Trade Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Asian markets experienced mixed results on Thursday, influenced by modest gains on Wall Street and pending corporate earnings from tech giant Nvidia. The S&P 500 reached an all-time high ahead of the earnings, while US futures remained unpredictable and oil prices showed a decline.

Notably, Cambricon Technologies in China surged over 7%, becoming the priciest stock on the Shanghai exchange, bolstered by government support for domestic semiconductor firms. In contrast, Hong Kong and Japanese indexes reflected cautious trading approaches amid ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

Nvidia's earnings report exceeded Wall Street forecasts, although its artificial intelligence chipset sales grew slower than expected, affecting after-hours trading. Overall, market volatility echoes broader economic concerns, including US tariff impacts and Federal Reserve interest rate policy tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

 India
2
Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

 India
3
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
4
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025