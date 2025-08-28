TVS Motor Launches Game-Changing Electric Scooter: The TVS Orbiter

In a strategic bid to solidify its leading position in India's electric two-wheeler market, TVS Motor Company unveiled its latest offering, the TVS Orbiter, priced at Rs 99,900. The newly launched vehicle marks the company's third electric scooter model as part of its evolving customer-centric portfolio.

The TVS Orbiter boasts a powerful 3.1 kWh battery, supporting a noteworthy range of 158 km on a single charge, significantly enhancing the urban commuting experience. Equipped with modern features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, and a 34-litre boot space, the Orbiter emphasizes TVS's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"With the TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India," remarked TVS Motor Company President, Gaurav Gupta. Competing alongside Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric, TVS continues to drive forward its mission of fostering a smarter, cleaner future.

