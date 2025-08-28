Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

Abril Paper Tech has announced a price of Rs 61 per share for its Rs 13.42-crore initial public offering (IPO), which is set to launch on August 29. The IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of 22 lakh equity shares, poised to be listed on the BSE's SME platform. The offering will conclude on September 2, as per the company's recent statement.

The funds raised through the IPO will finance new machinery acquisitions worth Rs 5.40 crore, cover working capital requirements of Rs 5 crore, and cater to general corporate purposes with Rs 2.01 crore. Additionally, Rs 1.01 crore is allocated for public issue expenses. As a key player in manufacturing sublimation paper rolls, Abril serves multiple industries, including textiles and printing.

Abril Paper Tech operates from a facility in Surat, boasting an installed production capacity of 600 lakh meters annually. The company's revenue figures indicate robust growth, with operations fetching Rs 60.91 crore and profits totaling Rs 1.41 crore for fiscal year 2025. Prince Lathiya, Non-Executive Director of Abril, expresses optimism about using new funds to enhance manufacturing capabilities and technological upgrades. Interactive Financial Services leads the book-running for the IPO.

