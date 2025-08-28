Left Menu

Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

Abril Paper Tech has set the IPO price at Rs 61 per share for its initial public offering worth Rs 13.42 crore, opening on August 29. Proceeds will fund new machinery, working capital, and corporate expenses. The IPO will help expand capacity and enhance market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:27 IST
Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abril Paper Tech has announced a price of Rs 61 per share for its Rs 13.42-crore initial public offering (IPO), which is set to launch on August 29. The IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of 22 lakh equity shares, poised to be listed on the BSE's SME platform. The offering will conclude on September 2, as per the company's recent statement.

The funds raised through the IPO will finance new machinery acquisitions worth Rs 5.40 crore, cover working capital requirements of Rs 5 crore, and cater to general corporate purposes with Rs 2.01 crore. Additionally, Rs 1.01 crore is allocated for public issue expenses. As a key player in manufacturing sublimation paper rolls, Abril serves multiple industries, including textiles and printing.

Abril Paper Tech operates from a facility in Surat, boasting an installed production capacity of 600 lakh meters annually. The company's revenue figures indicate robust growth, with operations fetching Rs 60.91 crore and profits totaling Rs 1.41 crore for fiscal year 2025. Prince Lathiya, Non-Executive Director of Abril, expresses optimism about using new funds to enhance manufacturing capabilities and technological upgrades. Interactive Financial Services leads the book-running for the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Soccer Saga: Blatter and Platini's Decade-Long Legal Battle Ends

Swiss Soccer Saga: Blatter and Platini's Decade-Long Legal Battle Ends

 Switzerland
2
Kohima Tops NARI Index: Celebrating India’s Safest Cities for Women

Kohima Tops NARI Index: Celebrating India’s Safest Cities for Women

 India
3
Northern Railways Launches Special Train for Stranded Tourists Amid Monsoon Chaos

Northern Railways Launches Special Train for Stranded Tourists Amid Monsoon ...

 India
4
Rwanda Becomes US Deportation Haven

Rwanda Becomes US Deportation Haven

 Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025