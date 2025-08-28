Tamil Nadu: India's Industrial Powerhouse Rises

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a significant player in India's industrial sector, owing to the strategic initiatives undertaken by the DMK government, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. On Thursday, Stalin addressed critics who have questioned his administration's performance, highlighting recent data from the central government's survey of industries 2023–24.

In response to criticism from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin pointed out that the central survey supports his administration's progress in industrial employment and infrastructure. "This report is a fitting reply to the BJP government at the centre and to those who criticize the DMK regime," he stated, emphasizing the state's improved business environment and infrastructure investments.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa reinforced these achievements by noting Tamil Nadu's position as the largest holder of industrial employment and the state with the highest number of factories in India. This success, according to Rajaa, is a testament to the DMK's focus on generating employment over merely attracting investments, ensuring the state remains a beacon of economic prosperity in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)