Revolutionizing Transport: UP's New Helpline 149 Enhances Citizen Services

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department announced a new helpline, providing an efficient resource for transport and vehicle-related inquiries, including licensing and registration certificates. This initiative, developed in partnership with the Union Ministry of Telecommunications, marks a significant step in enhancing public service accessibility.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh highlighted the state government's vision for a user-friendly helpline, supplementing the existing number 1800-1800-151. The newly launched 149 line promises to deliver prompt, credible, and transparent support for citizens across various services.

The helpline provides information and updates on services such as driving licenses, permits, taxes, and subsidies, and offers grievance redressal options. Citizens can utilize the service by calling in and will receive responses via their mobile phones. Complaints can also be registered or tracked online at https://upgov.info/transport.