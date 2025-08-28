Revolutionizing Transport: UP's New Helpline 149 Enhances Citizen Services
The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched a new helpline, number 149, to provide quick and transparent assistance related to driving licences and vehicle registrations. The helpline ensures citizens can easily access information, address grievances, and track the status of their transport-related services.
The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department announced a new helpline, providing an efficient resource for transport and vehicle-related inquiries, including licensing and registration certificates. This initiative, developed in partnership with the Union Ministry of Telecommunications, marks a significant step in enhancing public service accessibility.
Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh highlighted the state government's vision for a user-friendly helpline, supplementing the existing number 1800-1800-151. The newly launched 149 line promises to deliver prompt, credible, and transparent support for citizens across various services.
The helpline provides information and updates on services such as driving licenses, permits, taxes, and subsidies, and offers grievance redressal options. Citizens can utilize the service by calling in and will receive responses via their mobile phones. Complaints can also be registered or tracked online at https://upgov.info/transport.
