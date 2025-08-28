Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns
U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve could impact global markets and the real economy, warns ECB policymaker Olli Rehn. Questions over Fed independence arise as Trump criticizes its leadership, posing risks of inflation. European stability remains due to robust institutions.
The escalating rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump against the Federal Reserve has the potential to cause ripple effects across global financial markets. ECB policymaker Olli Rehn emphasized that questioning the Fed's independence could lead to increased inflation, highlighting concerns over the central bank's autonomy.
Rehn noted the unprecedented pressure Trump has placed on the Fed to lower interest rates, despite the institution's traditionally inviolable independence since the 1980s. He cautioned that a compromise on this principle might have significant global repercussions on both financial markets and the wider economy.
While Europe remains insulated due to its strong institutional framework, Rehn suggested that transatlantic financial pressures could indirectly affect the continent. He called for measures to strengthen confidence in the euro to maintain central bank independence in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nabard aims to undertake maiden ECB in FY26: Chairman
ECB research warns household inflation fears risk undermining price stability goals
US monetary policy shocks send ripples across South African markets
RBI will continue to conduct monetary policy with objective of price stability, economic growth: Guv Malhotra at FIBAC 2025.
European Market Jitters: JDE Peet's Buyout Amid U.S. Monetary Policy Uncertainty