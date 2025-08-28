In a firm rebuttal, the Kremlin on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting that Russia or its affiliates have been using surveillance drones to monitor U.S. military supply routes through Germany. The story, initially reported by the New York Times, has been claimed as false.

The controversial report, which cites U.S. and other Western officials, has added fuel to existing geopolitical tensions between Russia and western nations. These officials allege that drone activity is being strategically used to track military logistics.

As the narrative unfolds, the Kremlin's rejection highlights a growing volatility in international relations, with both sides trading accusations amidst a backdrop of diplomatic disagreements.