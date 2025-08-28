Left Menu

Drone Surveillance Claims: Kremlin Denies Allegations

Russia has dismissed reports from the New York Times claiming it or its proxies deployed surveillance drones over U.S. military supply routes in Germany, describing the news as fake. These allegations, sourced from U.S. and other Western officials, have heightened tensions amid ongoing geopolitical frictions.

In a firm rebuttal, the Kremlin on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting that Russia or its affiliates have been using surveillance drones to monitor U.S. military supply routes through Germany. The story, initially reported by the New York Times, has been claimed as false.

The controversial report, which cites U.S. and other Western officials, has added fuel to existing geopolitical tensions between Russia and western nations. These officials allege that drone activity is being strategically used to track military logistics.

As the narrative unfolds, the Kremlin's rejection highlights a growing volatility in international relations, with both sides trading accusations amidst a backdrop of diplomatic disagreements.

