India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs to Seal a Deal

India is eager to resume trade negotiations with the US to address high tariffs impacting Indian goods. Although no new dates have been set, resolving tariff issues is crucial for the bilateral trade agreement. Talks have stalled over US demands for greater market access in sensitive agricultural sectors.

India is optimistic about renewing discussions on the bilateral trade agreement with the US, focusing on alleviating the high tariffs imposed on Indian exports, a pivotal concern for both nations.

The negotiations, which commenced in March and have seen five rounds so far, were stalled as the US team postponed their August visit for further talks. New negotiation dates remain undetermined.

The stalemate arises from US demands for increased market access in sectors like agriculture and dairy, a request India finds challenging due to the impact on local farmers' livelihoods.

