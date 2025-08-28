Unexpected Detour: IndiGo Flight from Surat to Dubai Diverted
A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad mid-air due to technical issues. With 150 passengers on board, the plane landed safely without an emergency. IndiGo arranged another aircraft for Dubai, while engineers inspected the diverted plane.
An IndiGo flight en route from Surat to Dubai was unexpectedly diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday due to technical issues, according to an airport official.
The aircraft, which departed Surat airport at approximately 9:30 am with 150 passengers, safely landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad by 11 am.
In the absence of an emergency situation, IndiGo facilitated alternative travel for passengers by arranging another flight to Dubai, which took off around 1:45 pm. Meanwhile, the original aircraft is undergoing inspection by engineers.
