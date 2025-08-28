Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Brings Mumbai's Spirit to Delhi

The ten-day 'Lal Bagh Ka Raja' Ganpati festival in Delhi, inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind, brings the essence of Mumbai's iconic celebration to the capital. Hosted by the Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust Delhi, the event promises daily religious and cultural festivities, attracting devotees from across the region.

Grand Inauguration of 'Lal Bagh Ka Raja' Ganpati Festival in Delhi by Former President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI
On August 28, the bustling energy of Ganesh Chaturthi was palpable in New Delhi as the 'Lal Bagh Ka Raja' Ganpati festival was launched with great fanfare at Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station. India's 14th President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presided over the inauguration.

Celebrating its ninth year, the festival mirrors Mumbai's famed Ganpati event. Trust Chairman Rakesh Bindal expressed pride in the festival's growth, noting the colossal Ganpati idol crafted by Maharashtra artisans. The festival includes a variety of spiritual activities, from daily religious discourses to bhajans, running from 6:00 PM to midnight.

Vice Chairman Satyabhushan Jain highlighted the diverse attractions, from Bhajan Sandhyas to modern amusement rides. Former President Kovind emphasized the universal message of love that Bappa represents. The event drew notable figures like Das Trilochan Ji Maharaj, who delivered captivating bhajans, enhancing the spiritual ambiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

