India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

The Union Minister for Information and Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility under CG Semi Private Limited in Sanand, Gujarat. The inauguration represents a significant advancement in India's semiconductor landscape, heralded as a milestone in the country's technological journey.

This facility, developed in collaboration with Renesas Electronics America Inc. and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd., involves an investment of around Rs 7,600 crore. Minister Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon dedicate the first chip from this facility to the nation, underscoring the government's unwavering support for the semiconductor sector.

Highlighting India's proactive strides in semiconductor infrastructure, Vaishnaw reported accelerated construction activities at Micron and Kaynes facilities, alongside other projects. Efforts to cultivate semiconductor talent are underway, with partnerships spanning 270 universities providing advanced chip design tools as part of India's Semiconductor Mission, in response to projected global workforce shortages.