India and US Trade Negotiations: A Standoff Over Tariffs and Market Access

India and the US are in a standoff over trade negotiations, primarily due to a 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods. The talks, aiming for a bilateral trade agreement, have been paused. India's concerns include US demands for market access in agriculture, while India considers retaliation under WTO norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:14 IST
The trade negotiations between India and the United States have hit a roadblock as both nations grapple with unresolved tariff issues. A steep 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods has halted discussions for the bilateral trade agreement, crucial for strengthening their economic ties.

The deadlock revolves around the US pushing for greater market access in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, sectors India is reluctant to open up due to the potential impact on small and marginal farmers. Despite these challenges, both countries are committed to finding a mutual resolution that benefits their respective economies.

Talks had been progressing, but this setback delayed the sixth round of negotiations. Indian officials remain optimistic about resuming discussions, emphasizing the importance of achieving a 'win-win' deal. Both nations aim to finalize the first phase of the agreement by 2025 and double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

