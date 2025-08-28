U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

The U.S. economy recorded a stronger-than-expected performance in the second quarter, with business investments, particularly in intellectual property like artificial intelligence, playing a pivotal role. However, despite this growth, lingering uncertainties from import tariffs cast a shadow over future economic forecasts.

Latest figures from the Commerce Department revealed an upward revision in GDP growth to 3.3% annually, bolstered by healthier consumer spending and business investments. The Federal Reserve, while observing labor market shifts, is anticipated to propose further interest rate cuts in response to these economic developments.

Business spending on intellectual property surged at an impressive rate, offsetting weaknesses elsewhere. Despite a positive second-quarter rebound, ongoing tariff disputes, and rising import duties are expected to restrain long-term growth potential, affecting industries from manufacturing to retail.