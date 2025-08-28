Pakistan Seeks $7 Billion ADB Loan for ML-I Railway Line Upgrade

In a significant financial move, Pakistan seeks a $7 billion loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to upgrade its Mainline-I (ML-I) railway network after China opted out from the previously agreed financial commitment.

The railway line, stretching between Peshawar and Karachi, has been stalled due to funding challenges. Initially, Islamabad anticipated China would cover 85% of the project's cost, but with Beijing reneging, Pakistan is shifting to alternative lenders, including the ADB and AIIB.

The ADB is exploring financing 60% of the critical Karachi-Rohri section with the AIIB. They demand comprehensive design documents to ascertain the exact funding needs. Additionally, the ADB plans to inject $10 million into a Project Readiness Facility to verify the project's feasibility ahead of approving heavier loans.