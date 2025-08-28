Protecting India's Shrimp Sector: Urgent Calls for Policy Intervention
The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce advocates for urgent state intervention to mitigate the impact of US tariffs on shrimp exports. With livelihoods at stake, it stresses the need for policy action and financial aid to safeguard India's global position in seafood exports.
The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has issued a call to the Indian government, emphasizing the immediate need for interventions to shield shrimp farmers and exporters. The industry faces severe setbacks due to 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian shrimp imports.
P Bhaskar Rao, the chamber's president, highlighted the risk to the livelihoods of 28 million people engaged in aquaculture. He underscored that without proactive policies and financial measures, India could lose its competitive edge in the global seafood market.
India stands as the world's second-largest seafood exporter, with significant contributions coming from Andhra Pradesh. However, challenges such as low domestic shrimp consumption, overreliance on whiteleg shrimp, and infrastructural gaps remain pressing. To counter these, the chamber suggests promoting consumption, diversifying export markets, and improving financial support systems.
