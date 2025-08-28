Rescue on Rails: Jammu Division's Heroic Efforts Amidst Torrential Rains

The Jammu Rail Division, in a coordinated effort with the Government Railway Police and the district administration, launched two special trains from Jammu to assist 3,000 stranded passengers reach their destinations after torrential rains hit the region.

The first train headed to Banaras, while the second left for New Delhi, both helping passengers disrupted by weather-induced rail and road closures. The region recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910, leading to significant train cancellations.

Additionally, personnel facilitated food and boarding for the passengers, especially those affected at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine landslide. The concerted efforts by railway teams were met with appreciation from the travelers.