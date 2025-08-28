Left Menu

Rescue on Rails: Jammu Division's Heroic Efforts Amidst Torrential Rains

The Jammu Rail Division, after severe rainfall disrupted transport, coordinated with governmental bodies to operate special trains for stranded passengers. Despite cancellations and disruptions, efforts ensured safety and relief for thousands affected, particularly pilgrims from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, amidst ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:29 IST
Rescue on Rails: Jammu Division's Heroic Efforts Amidst Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Rail Division, in a coordinated effort with the Government Railway Police and the district administration, launched two special trains from Jammu to assist 3,000 stranded passengers reach their destinations after torrential rains hit the region.

The first train headed to Banaras, while the second left for New Delhi, both helping passengers disrupted by weather-induced rail and road closures. The region recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910, leading to significant train cancellations.

Additionally, personnel facilitated food and boarding for the passengers, especially those affected at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine landslide. The concerted efforts by railway teams were met with appreciation from the travelers.

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Gaza: UN Calls for Urgent Aid Amidst Looming Catastrophe

Crisis in Gaza: UN Calls for Urgent Aid Amidst Looming Catastrophe

 Global
2
High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

 Turkey
3
Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day

Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day

 Global
4
Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025