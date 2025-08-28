Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted for Essential Upgrades

Kolkata Metro Railway announces disruptions on the north-south section on August 30-31 for essential upgrades, aiming to address service delays caused by structural cracks at Kavi Subhash station. Special Metro services will be operated for recruitment exam candidates. Modifications aim to streamline the changeover of trains and enhance operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway officials have disclosed plans to disrupt services on a section of the north-south route from August 30 to 31 to implement crucial system upgrades. The interruption, affecting the line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations, is necessary to streamline train transitions and address service delays.

This move comes after cracks were discovered on the pillars of Kavi Subhash station, leading authorities to alter train operations and cause delays lasting up to 40 minutes. Currently, the overhaul process at Shahid Khudiram will allow changeovers from the Dakshineswar route effectively, minimizing piled-up trains.

To assist candidates attending the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, the Metro plans to operate special services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations. Additional services will commence earlier on the Green Line to cater to morning commuters on August 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

