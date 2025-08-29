AfDB Boosts DRC Fisheries with New Labs to Strengthen Trade and Food Safety

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has officially handed over state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to the Bureau of Standards of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking a significant milestone in efforts to improve food safety, fisheries governance, and economic growth in the region. The donation is part of the Programme for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors in the Southern African Development Community Region (PROFISHBLUE), which is strengthening fisheries management and promoting intra-African trade.

Modern Equipment for Stronger Standards

The handover, held on 22 August, included nearly two dozen advanced laboratory items such as calibration weights, water distillers, and centrifuge tubes. These tools will allow the DRC to conduct internationally recognized tests on fish and fishery products, ensuring that exports meet global health and safety standards.

The upgrades directly respond to gaps identified in the SADC Regional Gap Analysis Study, which revealed shortcomings in laboratory capacity, equipment, and trained personnel across member states. By addressing these weaknesses, the AfDB aims to empower national institutions to safeguard consumers, improve product quality, and open new market opportunities.

“This is not just about machines—it’s about empowering national institutions to protect consumers, boost trade, and drive economic empowerment,” said Edson Mpyisi, AfDB Chief Financial Economist, during the ceremony. “By strengthening the backbone of quality assurance, we are laying the foundation for a more integrated and food-secure Africa.”

Advancing Africa’s Blue Economy

The PROFISHBLUE project, funded by the AfDB, is designed to support sustainable fisheries management, enhance food and nutritional security, and improve resilience in the 16 Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states. It is expected to generate up to 250,000 direct and indirect jobs through fisheries value chain activities, from harvesting to processing and marketing.

Key interventions include:

Standardization programs to ensure products meet global benchmarks.

Processing and marketing infrastructure to expand market access.

Training programs to strengthen human resources in fisheries management.

Sustainable fishing and harvesting strategies to preserve ecosystems.

By enhancing competitiveness in cross-border fish trade, the project contributes directly to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda of regional integration and trade harmonization.

Raising Africa’s Global Competitiveness

According to Dr. Hermogene Nsengimana, Secretary-General of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), the equipment handover represents a “vital step” in aligning DRC’s fisheries products with continental and international standards. “By equipping the DRC’s Bureau of Standards, we are ensuring that fisheries products meet benchmarks, thereby advancing African integration under the AfCFTA,” he said.

Despite the region’s vast marine wealth—including tuna, hake, squid, octopus, shrimp, and lobster—the SADC bloc produces less than 3 million tonnes of fish annually, amounting to just 2% of global output. Enhancing governance, boosting capacity, and improving quality assurance are therefore critical to unlocking this sector’s potential.

Partnerships Driving Progress

The handover highlights the importance of partnerships between the African Development Bank, the Government of the DRC, ARSO, and SADC. By aligning resources and expertise, these stakeholders are building stronger national and regional institutions while creating models that can be replicated across Africa.

David Tshibangu Tshishiku, Chargé d’Affaires at the DRC Embassy in Kenya, joined Dr. Nsengimana in emphasizing the importance of robust standards in protecting consumers and unlocking access to premium trade markets.

Looking Ahead

The PROFISHBLUE project is set to conclude in December 2025, but its legacy will endure through strengthened institutions, upgraded infrastructure, and expanded trade corridors. The initiative represents an investment not just in equipment but in people, prosperity, and Africa’s shared future.

“This is an investment not just in technology, but in people, prosperity, and Africa’s shared future,” Mpyisi reiterated.