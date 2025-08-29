Left Menu

Aspect Bullion Expands with Second Luxury Gold Store in Mumbai

Aspect Bullion & Refinery inaugurates its second bullion flagship store at Sky City Mall, Borivali. The store offers luxury gold and silver buying experiences, expanding future plans to include vending machines across India. The brand focuses on combining tradition with innovation in bullion purchasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aspect Bullion & Refinery, a key player in India's precious metals sector, opened its second flagship store at Sky City Mall, Borivali. The event was attended by Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty and Aksha Kamboj of Aspect Global Ventures, emphasizing the brand's luxurious, experiential approach to gold and silver buying.

The new store allows customers to purchase gold bars of 999 purity and coins of 995 purity, along with silver bars of 999 purity. Aspect Bullion also introduced micro-gold products ranging from 0.100 mg to 0.500 mg, further expanding their range to cater to diverse customer needs.

In their bid to modernize bullion purchasing, Aspect plans to install vending machines offering gold and silver products at key locations nationwide, including temples and airports. These machines will offer live market pricing and a variety of exclusive designs.

