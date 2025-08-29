Left Menu

India and Japan: Navigating the Future of Technology and Economy Together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic partnership between India and Japan as key to shaping the Asian century. Highlighting mutual strengths, Modi underscored Japan's excellence and India's scale as vital for growth. India's rapid economic ascent and technological initiatives were central themes during his two-day visit to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a crucial two-day visit to Japan, underscoring the potential of the India-Japan partnership in shaping a prosperous Asian century. Speaking at a business forum, Modi emphasized the synergy between Japan's technological prowess and India's vast scale as pivotal to mutual growth.

Amid tensions between New Delhi and Washington over trade policies, Modi pitched India as a stable and transparent investment destination, highlighting the country's rapid economic growth. India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy, he noted at the India-Japan Economic Forum.

Modi outlined India's initiatives in sectors like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing, proposing that India and Japan combine strengths to drive a technological revolution. He also expressed India's strategic role as a gateway for Japanese businesses to the Global South, advocating for replicative partnerships in robotics and semiconductor industries.

