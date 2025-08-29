GAIL's FY25 Milestone: Record Profits, Expanding Network, and LNG Import Surge

State-owned energy giant GAIL (India) Ltd has reported an impressive operational and financial performance for the fiscal year 2025, achieving record profits and remarkable expansion in its city gas distribution business. During its 41st Annual General Meeting, Chairman Manoj Jain highlighted that GAIL and its affiliates maintain the largest presence in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector across India. GAIL holds authorization to develop CGD networks in 72 out of 307 Geographical Areas (GAs) nationwide.

Chairman Jain divulged that the company, alongside its subsidiaries, added approximately 12.28 lakh PNG connections and 507 CNG stations over the year, enhancing its network to serve around 95.7 lakh domestic PNG consumers and over 3,100 CNG stations. This strategic expansion supports GAIL's stronghold in the domestic gas market.

In FY25, combined sales of CNG and D-PNG from GAIL's CGD entities reached about 15.4 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM), securing a market share exceeding 54%. The year also marked a milestone in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, with GAIL importing 141 cargoes, the most in its history, to meet surging demand.

To tackle peak power demand in summer, GAIL procured five spot cargoes and approximately 112 MMSCMD of RLNG between April and June 2024. Financially, GAIL achieved its highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT), increasing by 28% to Rs 14,825 crore and Rs 11,312 crore, respectively, while revenue climbed to Rs 1,37,288 crore. The company allocated Rs 10,512 crore on capital investments in FY25.

On the infrastructure front, GAIL enhanced the National Gas Grid by commissioning 277 km of new pipelines, totaling a sprawling network of 16,421 km. The LNG shipping segment also saw growth with the addition of a state-of-the-art vessel named 'GAIL Sagar', marking the longest charter in GAIL's fleet history, set to last until December 2038. Further expansion plans include a long-term vessel charter contract with a K-Line subsidiary for deployment from 2027 to 2038.

