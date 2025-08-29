Strengthening Ties: India-Japan Summit Expands Trade and Tech Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal summit discussions with Japan's Shigeru Ishiba, targeting a deeper integration between their nations, notably in trade, investment, and technological innovation.

Taking place shortly after Modi's arrival in Tokyo, this 15th India-Japan summit highlighted mutual aspirations to leverage synergies between Japanese technology and Indian talent.

The dialogue is anticipated to result in substantive agreements, fostering an increase in trade volume metrics and foreign direct investment, strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)