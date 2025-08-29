Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Japan Summit Expands Trade and Tech Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba held a significant summit aiming to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment, and technology. Addressing the India-Japan Business Forum, Modi emphasized combining Japanese technology with Indian talent to spur a tech revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal summit discussions with Japan's Shigeru Ishiba, targeting a deeper integration between their nations, notably in trade, investment, and technological innovation.

Taking place shortly after Modi's arrival in Tokyo, this 15th India-Japan summit highlighted mutual aspirations to leverage synergies between Japanese technology and Indian talent.

The dialogue is anticipated to result in substantive agreements, fostering an increase in trade volume metrics and foreign direct investment, strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

