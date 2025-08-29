Left Menu

India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

India’s economy saw a surprising growth in the April-June quarter despite US tariff hikes. Contrary to economists' predictions, GDP rose to 7.8% and GVA grew 7.6%. Prime Minister Modi's administration plans to support affected sectors and encourage domestic demand with potential tax cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:26 IST
India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy delivered an unexpected performance, posting stronger growth in the April-June quarter amidst rising U.S. tariff pressures.

Facing doubled tariffs up to 50% on its exports to the U.S., India, Asia's third-largest economy, saw its GDP rise to 7.8%, surpassing economists' predictions, with significant growth observed in manufacturing and construction sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is crafting strategic responses, including potential tax cuts, to support the affected sectors and sustain the nation's economic momentum, while the Reserve Bank of India remains cautiously optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025