Left Menu

India Gears Up for Export Boost Amid Global Turmoil

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced upcoming government measures to bolster exports and domestic consumption in response to high US tariffs on Indian goods. Assuring exporters of support, Goyal emphasized exploring new markets and boosting domestic demand to strengthen India's global trade position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:07 IST
India Gears Up for Export Boost Amid Global Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to announce strategies to enhance exports and domestic consumption amid global trade tensions. This comes in light of the United States imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 27.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured exporters of comprehensive support during a recent industry event. He highlighted the search for alternative markets to counteract the impact of US tariffs, targeting sectors such as shrimp, chemicals, leather, and footwear.

Goyal emphasized the upcoming GST Council meeting as a pivotal moment for initiating demand-boosting measures for domestic manufacturing. He reassured stakeholders about ongoing efforts to diversify exports, stressing India's historic export figures and resilience amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025