Tram Enthusiasts Mobilize to Save Kolkata's Historic Tramways

Tram enthusiasts in Kolkata plan a protest against the phasing out of the iconic tram services by the West Bengal Transport Corporation. The Calcutta Tram Users Association voices concerns over losing this historic mode of transport, as tram routes and ridership have drastically decreased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tram enthusiasts in Kolkata are rallying to preserve the city's storied tram services amid ongoing efforts by the West Bengal Transport Corporation to phase them out. The protesters, led by the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA), will demonstrate at the WBTC headquarters on September 4.

The CTUA is a group of over 500 individuals committed to safeguarding trams, viewing them as an integral part of the city's transport system. CTUA member Prasenjit Basak urges all who value trams to join the peaceful demonstration. In response, State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty commented that slow-moving trams contribute to traffic congestion, conflicting with modern transport objectives.

Kolkata's trams, which first operated on February 24, 1873, as horse-drawn carriages, were once symbols of innovation, becoming Asia's first electric tram service in 1902. However, from 37 tram routes in 2011, only two remain, reflecting a significant decline in usage and the length of tram lines over the years.

