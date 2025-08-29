Left Menu

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers celebrates its 10th factory unit launch for an air conditioning division in Sriperumbudur Taluk, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and excellence. Esteemed professionals from Blue Star attended the event that highlighted Vignesh's sustainability vision alongside industrial growth in South India's manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriperumbudur | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:55 IST
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vignesh Polymers, a leading name in appliance and automotive manufacturing, has unveiled its 10th factory focusing on air conditioning at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur Taluk. The state-of-the-art facility underscores the company's dedication to innovation and quality standards.

The new plant will offer integrated manufacturing capabilities, featuring operations from sheet metal fabrication to EPS packing, along with in-house fan production. The event, attended by dignitaries from Blue Star, showcased Vignesh Polymers' commitment to sustainable practices through a tree planting ceremony.

Since its inception in 2005, Vignesh Polymers has seen rapid growth, expanding across Tamil Nadu and Goa with a strong workforce. The company has made significant investments in advanced technologies and diversified into new sectors, driven by promoter Thiru R.B. Sivakumar's vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

