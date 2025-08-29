Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers, a leading name in appliance and automotive manufacturing, has unveiled its 10th factory focusing on air conditioning at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur Taluk. The state-of-the-art facility underscores the company's dedication to innovation and quality standards.

The new plant will offer integrated manufacturing capabilities, featuring operations from sheet metal fabrication to EPS packing, along with in-house fan production. The event, attended by dignitaries from Blue Star, showcased Vignesh Polymers' commitment to sustainable practices through a tree planting ceremony.

Since its inception in 2005, Vignesh Polymers has seen rapid growth, expanding across Tamil Nadu and Goa with a strong workforce. The company has made significant investments in advanced technologies and diversified into new sectors, driven by promoter Thiru R.B. Sivakumar's vision and leadership.

