Left Menu

Delhi's Power Dynamics: Monthly Fuel Surcharge Shake-Up

Delhi's power regulator DERC has proposed a draft to automatically impose a monthly Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS). This would allow recovery of the increased fuel cost from consumers without regulatory approval, marking a shift from the quarterly process. Feedback is being sought from stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:42 IST
Delhi's Power Dynamics: Monthly Fuel Surcharge Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's power regulator, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), has announced a draft notification set to streamline the process of recovering increased fuel costs from consumers. The move sees the introduction of an automatic, monthly Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS), dispensing with the need for regulatory approval usually sought by discoms.

As outlined, the FPPAS, which reflects changes in costs linked to power supply due to fluctuating fuel prices for coal and gas, will shift from a quarterly approval basis to a monthly automated calculation, per a formula by the DERC. This adjustment aims to enhance the financial stability of distribution companies by addressing cash flow challenges related to power purchase costs.

Although sources from Delhi's distribution companies have largely welcomed the draft as a financial stabilizer, there is concern over the 10 percent cap on surcharge application, which could lead to under-recovery of costs during significant power price hikes, potentially burdening consumers with deferred expense implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025