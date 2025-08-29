Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

A survey has been initiated by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) following reports of structural cracks along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction route in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The project, which is a high-profile infrastructure endeavor, has encountered concerns over safety and impact on local structures.

The NHSRCL emphasized that 'controlled blasting' is ongoing in the area, conducted under the strict supervision of district authorities and with involvement from local villagers, to maintain transparency and prioritize safety. A technical team has been mobilized to thoroughly assess the damage and identify the root cause of these newly emerged cracks.

To ensure an impartial evaluation, NHSRCL has contracted a third-party expert agency for a detailed structural survey. This agency's findings will guide any further actions, including potential remedial measures. Over 290 structures have already been surveyed, and the project underscores its commitment to safeguarding people and properties along the extensive 508-kilometer corridor.

