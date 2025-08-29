Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a strategic week-long visit to Germany and the UK, focusing on attracting foreign investments to bolster the state's economy.

This marks his fifth international trip since taking office in 2021, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, which already boasts Rs 10 lakh crore in investments.

During his trip, Stalin will unveil a portrait of rationalist leader Periyar at Oxford University and engage with students and academicians at King's College, London, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration in technology, research, and education.

