Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to visit Germany and the UK to drive investments into the state. Aiming for a USD one trillion economy by 2030, Stalin plans to engage with international academia and highlight the state's economic and industrial prospects.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a strategic week-long visit to Germany and the UK, focusing on attracting foreign investments to bolster the state's economy.
This marks his fifth international trip since taking office in 2021, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, which already boasts Rs 10 lakh crore in investments.
During his trip, Stalin will unveil a portrait of rationalist leader Periyar at Oxford University and engage with students and academicians at King's College, London, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration in technology, research, and education.
