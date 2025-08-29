India's Economy Surges as Global Challenges Loom

India's economy recorded an unexpected growth spike, reaching 7.8% in the first quarter of the fiscal year. This marks the highest increase in five quarters and comes as a refreshing boost amid global economic concerns.

Newly imposed U.S. tariffs, however, cast a shadow on this growth, posing risks to key exports including textiles. The Indian government is actively negotiating with the United States to secure a trade agreement that could alleviate potential economic disruptions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that these international developments should not adversely impact India's economic trajectory, as discussions for a bilateral trade agreement are progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)