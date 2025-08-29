Jammu's Rail Chaos: Unprecedented Rains Cause Major Disruptions

Amid severe weather conditions, Northern Railways has cancelled 46 trains from Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur stations, following weeks of heavy rainfall and flash floods that have battered the Jammu region.

Suspension of train services between Kathua and Udhampur has left thousands stranded as officials reported misalignment and breaches at several locations.

The chaos follows a tragic landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, claiming 34 lives. Efforts to resume services are ongoing as the region grapples with its heaviest rainfall since 1910, recording 380 mm by Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)